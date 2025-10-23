Mamit (Mizoram) [India], October 23 (ANI): Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, concluded his two-day visit to Mizoram on Thursday with a public meeting at the Reiek Community Hall in Mamit District, held as part of the Dampa Assembly by-election campaign.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister reiterated the Centre's commitment to strengthen direct development linkages, "Delhi to Dampa, Dampa to Delhi", and conveyed the 'Narendra Modi Guarantee' to ensure that promises made to the people of Mizoram are delivered.

Rijiju noted that while the Central Government continues to extend full support to Mizoram's development under the present state government, electing a BJP representative would further accelerate growth and unlock the state's full potential. Describing himself as "a cousin in New Delhi," he said he feels a special responsibility towards the people of Mizoram and the North East.

The Minister commended the Mizo community for their hardworking spirit and peaceful nature. He also informed that he had received several memoranda and requests from local groups, including proposals for an artificial turf ground, new link roads to various villages, and a direct road connecting Reiek to the airport. He assured that these projects would be taken up if the BJP's Dampa candidate, Lalhmingthanga Sailo, is elected.

Highlighting his previous initiatives, Rijiju recalled the establishment of a special Delhi Police Cell to assist people from the North East living in the national capital.

Earlier, the BJP in Mizoram officially kicked off its Dampa By-election campaign on Wednesday with a grand event held at West Phaileng.

The programme was chaired by Rev. Lalremliana, President of MPF West Phaileng, and attended by senior party leaders, supporters, and members of the public.

Kiren Rijiju graced the occasion as the chief guest and officially released the BJP Manifesto for the Dampa By-election.

In his address, Rijiju said he visited Dampa not as a guest, but as a brother to the people.

He emphasised that the Northeast region has been given special importance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, saying, "For the first time in 78 years of India's independence, a Minister from the Northeast has been entrusted with the Minority Affairs portfolio. This reflects the government's deep respect and trust in the people of this region."

On October 6, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced that by-elections for eight assembly constituencies across seven states and Union Territories will take place on November 11.

The counting of votes for the by-election is scheduled for November 14. These by-elections are being held to fill vacancies caused by various reasons such as resignations, deaths, or disqualifications.

The by-elections will take place in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam and Nagrota districts, Rajasthan's Anta district, Jharkhand's Ghatshila district, Telangana's Jubilee Hills district, Punjab's Tarn Taran district, Mizoram's Dampa district, and Odisha's Nuapada district. (ANI)

