New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): Union Minister for Power Manohar Lal visited the Gorakhpur Haryana Anu Vidyut Pariyojana (GHAVP) today to review the progress of the nuclear power project being implemented by the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) under the Department of Atomic Energy.

The project involves setting up 4 x 700 MWe Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs) Once completed, 50 per cent of the electricity generated will be allocated to Haryana, significantly boosting the state's energy capacity, an official release said.

Also Read | 'Still Feels Surreal': Actress Navya Nair Meets Sourav Ganguly in London; Calls the Cricketing Great a 'Legend'.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini was also present.

Under Unit-1 Milestones, the first Pour of Concrete is targeted by October 2025, first Criticality by June 2030 and commercial Operation is expected by March 2031.

Also Read | Aligarh Dowry Death: Woman Dies After Husband, In-Laws, Tharsh Her; Press Hot Iron on Private Parts.

An official release said that Unit-2 will follow with a 6-month gap from Unit-1.

The Minister was also apprised of NPCIL's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives. A total of Rs 75 crore has been spent on community development activities such as construction of roads, schools, provision of medical vans, and development of an Astro Turf Hockey Ground. Skill development initiatives and public awareness programs have also been conducted in schools, NCC camps, and civil service training programs.

The "Atom on Wheels" mobile exhibition van was highlighted as a key outreach initiative to educate and engage the public on nuclear energy and safety.

The Union Minister appreciated NPCIL's efforts and reiterated the importance of nuclear power in achieving clean, safe, and reliable energy for the nation's future. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)