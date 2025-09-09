New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles, Pabitra Margherita remembers singer and musician Bhupen Hazarika on his 100th birth anniversary on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, Margherita praised Hazarika as a multifaceted artist, and his focus on mass communication reflected Bharat Ratna's recipient award's modern approach to filmmaking and writing.

"Dr. Hazarika was a multifaceted artist, a music director, singer, composer, lyricist, filmmaker, author, editor, and teacher. His PhD focused on mass communication, reflecting his modern approach to filmmaking and writing..." Margherita told ANI.

The Union minister also said that his Assamese songs conveyed a universal message of humanity, and to popularise his work globally, his pieces are now being translated into various languages.

"His PhD focused on mass communication, reflecting his modern approach to filmmaking and writing... His contributions to North East Indian music and culture earned him honours like Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, and finally, Bharat Ratna... His songs, predominantly in Assamese, convey universal messages of humanity and are being translated into various languages to popularise his work globally..." added Margherita.

He further said that he had the honour of working as a curator for Hazarika's cultural live shows and for his mobile theatre production. For this production, the Assamese artist lent his voice to one song, which is considered one of his last pieces of work.

On the occasion of the birth centenary of Dr Bhupen Hazarika, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, along with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, paid floral tributes to the Bharat Ratna recipient on Monday.

During the event, the Governor described the centenary celebration not just as an event of remembrance but a festival of inspiration, which aims to ignite the imagination of future generations.

"The centenary celebration is not merely an event of remembrance, but a festival of inspiration, aimed at igniting the imagination of generations to come. This is a celebration of the soul of Assam, a tribute to a man whose voice echoed not only across our state but throughout the nation and the world."(ANI).

