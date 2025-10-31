New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Government of India, organised a Regional Workshop on Renewable Energy for the North East Zone in Guwahati to accelerate the renewable energy transition in the region. Union Minister for New & Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi inaugurated the workshop in the presence of Santosh Sarangi, Secretary, MNRE, Energy Ministers of North Eastern States, and senior officials, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy said in a release on Friday.

In his address, Joshi emphasised the North East's vast potential in solar, small hydro, and biomass energy and urged States to expedite the implementation of schemes such as PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana and PM-KUSUM. Highlighting the government's focus on inclusive growth, he mentioned India's rapid economic expansion and the transformation underway through renewable energy initiatives.

Joshi highlighted that only about 54,545 households in the North East have benefited under PM-Surya Ghar Yojana and urged States to enhance adoption. He noted the region's vast 122 GW renewable potential with just 5.1 GW installed. He also commended the state of Assam, under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Assam is among the very first states in India to notify a comprehensive Integrated Clean Energy Policy.

He announced that MNRE will soon launch a new Small Hydro Policy, which will immensely benefit the North East. The Minister reaffirmed MNRE's commitment to providing policy and financial support for clean energy development in the region.

State Energy Ministers from Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Sikkim, Meghalaya, and Tripura shared their progress and challenges in implementing renewable energy. The workshop featured discussions on Green Hydrogen, decentralised renewable energy, and financing models to strengthen regional collaboration. The Minister appreciated the efforts of Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh under PM-KUSUM, as well as those of Assam and Mizoram under PM-Surya Ghar, for their exemplary performance, and awarded a certificate. Best performing DISCOM, Districts, and vendors of the North Eastern Region were also felicitated.

The workshop concluded with a call for greater cooperation between the Centre, North Eastern States, and industry stakeholders to harness the North East's renewable energy potential and ensure a sustainable, energy-secure future for the region. (ANI)

