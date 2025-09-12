New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi on Thursday inaugurated the 1st Annual Green Hydrogen R&D Conference organised by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy in New Delhi and launched a new Rs 100 crore Call for Proposals to support start-ups in hydrogen innovation.

The scheme will provide up to Rs 5 crore per project for pilot projects in innovative hydrogen production, storage, transport and utilisation technologies. At the conference, 25 start-ups are showcasing their innovations, ranging from electrolyser manufacturing to AI-driven optimisation and biological hydrogen solutions, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy said.

Addressing researchers, start-ups, industry leaders and policymakers, Joshi emphasised that the conference is not just about sharing ideas but about turning research into practical solutions that can power industries, clean cities, and create lakhs of new jobs across India. He underscored the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who launched the National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM) in 2023, to transform India's energy landscape and make the country a global hub for green hydrogen. With an outlay of Rs 19,744 crore, the Mission rests on four pillars - Policy and Regulatory Framework, Demand Creation, R&D and Innovation, and Enabling Infrastructure.

Highlighting progress in research and development, the Minister said that the dedicated R&D Scheme under NGHM has already awarded 23 projects in the first round of the Call for Proposals. These cover key areas such as Safety and Integration, Hydrogen Production from Biomass, Hydrogen Applications, and Non-Biomass Hydrogen Production routes. Leading IITs, IISERs, CSIR labs, and industry partners are implementing these projects. The second round of R&D proposals, launched on 14 July 2025, remains open till 15 September 2025. Internationally too, collaboration is expanding under the EU-India Trade and Technology Council, with over 30 joint proposals received on hydrogen production from waste.

Joshi stressed that the green hydrogen ecosystem in India is already moving from vision to action. India's first port-based Green Hydrogen Pilot Project has been launched at V O Chidambaranar Port in Tamil Nadu. In the steel sector, five pilot projects are demonstrating hydrogen-based decarbonisation. In shipping, vessels are being retrofitted and refuelling facilities are being developed at Tuticorin Port. In transport, hydrogen buses and refuelling stations are already operational. In fertilisers, India conducted its first-ever green ammonia auction, discovering a historic low price of Rs 49.75 per kg, compared to Rs 100.28 per kg in 2024, with supplies set to begin at Paradeep Phosphates in Odisha.

The Minister further highlighted the enablers already in place, including the Green Hydrogen Standard and Certification Scheme aligned with over 140 international standards, sanctioning of five new testing facilities, certification of more than 5,600 trainees in hydrogen-related qualifications, and regulatory waivers such as transmission charge exemptions and streamlined clearances. Dedicated hydrogen hubs are being developed at Kandla, Paradip and Tuticorin Ports to strengthen India's export competitiveness.

He added that both large enterprises like NTPC, Reliance and IOCL and start-ups and MSMEs are investing heavily in hydrogen, building a robust value chain and creating lakhs of new jobs.

Reiterating India's commitment, Joshi said that NGHM aims for five million metric tonnes of green hydrogen production annually by 2030, 125 GW of new renewable capacity, investments of Rs 8 lakh crore, six lakh new jobs, and 50 million tonnes of CO₂ reduction each year.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi also inaugurated the start-up exhibition held as part of the conference. (ANI)

