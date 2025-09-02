Jalgaon (Maharashtra) [India], September 2 (ANI): Union Minister Raksha Khadse on Tuesday said that programs would be organised for 15 days to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday (on September 17), including a Parliamentarians' Sports Festival across the country aimed at promoting sports.

Khadse said that a meeting of federation officials was held earlier in the day, where discussions and presentations were held on organising the events.

Also Read | School Assembly News Headlines Today, 3 September 2025: Check and Read Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories During Daily Assembly.

"On the occasion of the Prime Minister's birthday, we have to organise programs for 15 days. In this regard, we held a meeting in the presence of all MPs, MLAs, and all officials... A Parliamentarians' Sports Festival is going to be organised across the country... Today, all the officials of the federations were called here and discussions were held with them... A presentation was given on how this will be organised in the coming 2-3 months. The objective is to promote sports across the country and reach every home... Starting today, for the next 1 month, registration of all players participating in the Sports Festival will begin on the government portal, after which we will gradually organise the matches..." Khadse told ANI.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Tuesday that the government would launch 75 service projects and welfare schemes starting on September 17, the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while also condemning derogatory remarks made against him and his late mother.

Also Read | School Holiday in Jammu: All Schools in Jammu Division To Remain Closed on September 3 Due to Inclement Weather; Conduct Online Classes Wherever Possible, Says Directorate.

"This year, from September 17 to October 2, the Delhi government will launch 75 service projects, welfare schemes, inaugurations and foundation stone laying ceremonies. Works that have been pending in Delhi for years will also be taken up starting September 17, the birthday of Prime Minister Modi," CM Gupta said.

She said opposition leaders had "shamed politics" by using abusive words against the Prime Minister's late mother, adding that new projects were a "befitting reply" to such insults.

"We want to give a befitting reply to those people who are insulting such a Prime Minister who is working hard day and night for the country. I feel hurt by the statements of the opposition leaders when they comment on his late mother, abusing her. The way the two so-called princes have shamed the politics of the entire country, such abusive words were used against the mother of the Prime Minister," she added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)