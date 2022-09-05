Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 5 (ANI): Union Minister G Kishan Reddy announced that Home Minister will head the inauguration of the year-long celebrations that will be conducted across the state of Telangana, to celebrate the liberation of Hyderabad.

While talking to ANI, Reddy said that while we celebrate India's independence on August 15, we should also celebrate the day Hyderabad got liberated from British rule.

Also Read | Chennai Shocker: Techie From Coimbatore Falls off 7th Floor of His Apartment in Navalur, Dies.

"India got independence from British rule on August 15, 1947. But, Hyderabad didn't get liberation at that time. It took them 13 months of consistent struggles and sacrifice, and Hyderabad finally got liberated from the Nizam and got united with India. Thousands of people laid down their lives for the purpose" stated the BJP leader.

The Union minister also praised the role of Sardar Vallabhai Patel in Hyderabad's liberation and talked about the atrocities under the rule of Nizam.

Also Read | AirPods Pro 2 To Reportedly Debut This Week at the Apple Event.

"Sardar Vallabhai Patel, the Iron Man of India, played a huge role in Hyderabad's liberation, without his efforts, it would not have been possible. During the liberation, the army and the government of Nizam did lots of atrocities. They looted people and raped women. They targeted anyone who waved the tricolour or sang the national anthem," the Union Minister said.

The BJP leader announced that under PM Modi and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, year-long celebrations celebrating Hyderbad's liberation will be celebrated.

"Since the independence of Hyderabad, no one celebrated 17th September as the State Liberation Day of Hyderabad (Telangana). But, now under PM Narendra Modi, under the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', year-long-celebrations will take place in the state. Home Minister Amit Shah will head the celebrations and Chief Ministers of Telangana, Maharashtra and Karnataka will be invited to the events," Reddy told ANI.Earlier on Saturday, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy invited the Chief Ministers of Telangana, Karnataka, and Maharashtra for celebrating the Hyderabad Liberation Day on September 17 and said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will mark his presence as the Chief Guest to commemorate the occasion.

As Bharatiya Janata Party has prioritised the state assembly polls, the Centre has decided to organise this year-long celebration to mark the 75 years of Hyderabad's independence.

Notably, the BJP had organized a national executive meeting in Hyderabad which was attended by the representatives of all the parties in the country, which was later followed by the Prime Minister's rally.

Hyderabad was under Nizam's rule and the police had launched the campaign for its liberation with the name 'Operation Polo' which ended on September 17, 1948.

The year-long celebrations of Hyderabad Liberation Day will take place from September 17, 2022, to September 17, 2023, as a part of Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)