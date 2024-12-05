New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): Union Minister for Rural Development and Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday participated in the 'Saras Food Festival' organised in the national capital.

Ministers of State in the Ministry of Rural Development Kamlesh Paswan and Chandrasekhar Pemmasani, Secretary Shailesh Kumar, Additional Secretary Charanjit Singh (DAY-NRLM), Joint Secretary (Rural Livelihoods) Smriti Sharan and other officials of the Ministry were also present in the event, said the Ministry of Rural Development.

Also Read | Mahila Samvad Yatra: CM Nitish Kumar To Start Yatra on December 15 Ahead of Bihar Assembly Elections, Will Interact With Tribal Women Voters.

Chouhan stated that the Saras Mela has become extremely captivating, with the aroma of traditional dishes prepared by the women self-help group members drawing in the people of Delhi. Our country is truly amazing, with its diverse languages, attire, traditions, and cuisine, yet we remain united. India is like a vibrant bouquet, where colourful flowers bloom together, and those same colours are reflected in the diverse food we have. Recalling his visit to Jharkhand, he said that there is Shab-e-Azam Amba which means delicious food, the release said.

It is run by Adivasi Didi in which traditional food is served. Chouhan also mentioned the serving of traditional food by the sisters at Garhkaleva in Chhattisgarh. While praising the traditional cuisine of states like Bihar, Rajasthan, Punjab, Kerala, Karnataka etc., he said that our values of life, and our food are all amazing. The speciality of this traditional food is that it is beneficial for health. The speciality of this fair is that this fair is being run by Didi's, the release mentioned.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: 2 Male Cheetahs Agni and Vayu Released Into Open Wild Areas at Kuno on International Cheetah Day 2024.

Chouhan said that during his tenure as Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, he had opened a Didi Cafe within the Chief Minister's residence. "Even today, the Didis of Ajeevika Mission run those cafes. Whatever work the sisters do, they do it seriously. The sisters strive to ensure that their work is flawless. Having a Lakhpati Didi among them is truly a remarkable achievement," he added.

Chouhan said in a poetic style that the times have to change, it is not my aim to just create a ruckus, my only desire is that this situation should change. Women empowerment will empower India, strengthen the society and change the country. Justice for half the population is our resolution. We will move forward in that direction with all our strength. We will move forward with full force in this direction. He extended congratulations to the entire team behind the Saras Mela and warmly invited the people of Delhi to attend the Saras Mela, the release stated. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)