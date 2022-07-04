Hyderabad, Jul 4 (PTI) Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani on Monday assured Telangana of more 'One Stop Centres' to support women facing gender-based violence.

Also Read | Lt Gen Mohamed Abbas Helmy, Commander-in-Chief Egyptian Air Force Called on Adm R Hari … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

She inaugurated the Zonal Meeting on '8 Years' Achievements – Impact on Women and Children' here, an official release said.

Also Read | Indian High Commission Urges Canadian Authorities to Withdraw Material Disrespecting Hindu Gods.

Telangana Minister for Tribal Welfare, Women and Child Welfare Satyavati Rathod was also present in the review meeting.

Beneficiaries of schemes like 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao', 'PM CARES', 'Sakhi One Stop Centres', 'PM Matritva Vandana Yojana' and 'Poshan Abhiyan' in Anganwadi centres participated in the meeting and shared their views, it said.

Delivering the keynote address, Irani said experience sharing by the beneficiaries has shown that policies when implemented in collaboration by the Centre and state can bring about positive change in lives of women.

Observing that about 36 One Stop Centers (OSC) had been sanctioned for Telangana, out of which 33 are already operational, she welcomed fresh proposals from the state to increase the number of OSCs, if required.

Launched in 2015, the One Stop Centers scheme extends help to women facing gender-based violence in terms of medical aid, legal assistance, psychological counseling and temporary shelter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)