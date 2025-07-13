Visakhapatnam, Jul 13 (PTI) Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will inaugurate the second Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) ports conclave in Visakhapatnam on July 14.

The two-day event, to be held until July 15, aims to enhance regional maritime cooperation under the BIMSTEC framework, said an official press release.

Also Read | Chennai Power Cut on July 15: Several Parts of Tamil Nadu Capital To Face 5-Hour Outage for Maintenance Work, Check Full List of Affected Areas.

"BIMSTEC enhances regional unity through maritime cooperation and trade connectivity,” said T Venu Gopal, secretary, Visakhapatnam Port Authority.

During his visit, the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways is also expected to inaugurate completed development projects and lay foundation stones for upcoming port infrastructure.

Also Read | Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Approves To Install CCTV Cameras in All 74,000 Coaches To Enhance Passenger Safety.

Themed ‘Navigating the Future: Blue Economy, Innovation & Sustainable Partnerships', the conclave will bring together ministerial delegations, port authorities, maritime experts, and business leaders from BIMSTEC member countries.

Delegates from Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand have arrived, along with chairpersons and senior officials from major Indian ports, the release added.

The event will feature keynote addresses by prominent BIMSTEC representatives, Indian officials, and technical experts, focusing on port infrastructure, innovation, and sustainable development.

The conclave is expected to boost Visakhapatnam's position as a strategic maritime hub and strengthen BIMSTEC cooperation in shipping and logistics, Gopal added.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)