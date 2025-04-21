Murshidabad (West Bengal), India, April 21 (ANI): Union Minister and West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar on Monday visited the violence-affected areas and met with the victims affected by the Waqf Act protests.

After meeting the victims, Majumdar stated that if the Kolkata High Court permitted the National Investigation Agency to conduct an investigation, the government would need to follow the court's orders.

He also took a jibe at CM Mamata Banerjee for pressurising authorities to send the victims back, questioning where they would go when their homes had been destroyed.

Speaking to the media, he said, "We stand with the demands of the people. Some people have gone to the court for an NIA inquiry. All our eyes are towards the court now. If the Kolkata High Court permits an NIA investigation, the government will follow suit. Mamata Banerjee is pressuring the authorities to send the victims back, but where would they go? Their homes have been burned and destroyed..."

West Bengal Leader of the Opposition and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday claimed that Hindus are under threat in the state and demanded a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the Murshidabad violence, while holding the state police responsible for the incident and calling it a "brutal killing."

Speaking to ANI, Adhikari said, "We are constantly working to keep our culture and religion alive. Hindus are under threat in West Bengal... We want NIA. The state police are fully responsible for this kind of brutal killing. Everyone here wants NIA to come and take up the case."

Meanwhile, daily life in Murshidabad resumed amid tight security after the violent protests.

A local reported that the schools had reopened after a 10-day closure.

"Schools have reopened here after 10 days. Due to the violence on 11th April, schools were closed. The situation in Dhuliyan has improved. There are no problems now. Such an incident never took place here in the past..." the local said, speaking to ANI.

Violence erupted on April 11 in Murshidabad, a Muslim-majority district, during a protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. The protest turned violent, resulting in two deaths, several injuries, and property damage. Thousands of people fled their homes in search of safety.

The protest later spread to other districts, including Malda, South 24 Parganas, and Hooghly, where incidents of arson, stone-pelting, and road blockades were reported. (ANI)

