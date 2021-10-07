New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently serving his second term as the Prime Minister, completed a total of 20 years as an elected representative on Thursday.

On completion of 20 years as an elected representative today, Union Ministers took to Twitter to congratulate PM Modi on the occasion.

Congratulating the Prime Minister on the occasion, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that PM Modi has dedicated the 20 years of his life to the welfare of the poor.

"I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing 20 years of public service as Head of state and Central governments. In 20 years of dedication towards welfare for the poor, he achieved the impossible through his strong will," Shah tweeted in Hindi.

Union Defence Minister Rajanath Singh lauded PM Modi for his unblemished 20 years of public service.

"Hearty congratulation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for completing 20 years in public life while holding a constitutional post. He has dedicated the unblemished 20 years being devoted to public welfare. His popularity has been increasing continuously and may continue to grow," he tweeted in Hindi.

"PM Narendra Modi ji completes 20 glorious years of governance today. His leadership from Gujarat to Delhi stands on the solid ground of a transformative agenda for India," Union Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted.

PM Modi was sworn in for his second term in May 2019 after serving as the Prime Minister of India from 2014 to 2019. He is the first Prime Minister to be born after Independence.

He has also been the longest-serving Chief Minister of Gujarat with his term spanning from October 2001 to May 2014. (ANI)

