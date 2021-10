New Delhi, October 7: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Uttar Pradesh Government to file a status report on who are the accused, against whom FIR is registered and those arrested in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. A Bench of Chief Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli were hearing the matter. Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Reach Lakhimpur Kheri, Meet Family Members Of Farmers Killed.

Earlier the Apex Court had clarified that Court's Registry was asked to register a PIL due to miscommunication it was registered as a suo motu matter. Chief Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana said, "Two advocates wrote a letter to the court on Tuesday, we directed our Registry to register the letter as PIL but due to miscommunication, they registered it as a suo motu matter." Varun Gandhi Shares Video of Farmers Being Run Over by Car in Lakhimpur Kheri, Calls for Accountability.

A total of eight people including four farmers died in the violence that took place in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3.

