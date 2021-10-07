New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): As the festival of Navratri began across the country today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and several other political leaders greeted people on the auspicious occasion.

In a tweet in Hindi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah wished the nation on the first day of Navratri. "Best wishes to everyone on the occasion of Navratri, the great festival of accumulation of power and awakening of self-consciousness. May Adishakti Maa Durga fulfil everyone's wishes and bestow happiness, prosperity and good health in everyone's life. Long live the Mother!"

Union Minister Rajnath Singh wrote, "Many many congratulations to all of you on the auspicious festival of Shardiya Navratri. May Maa Durga bring happiness, peace and prosperity to all of you and bestow health. Hail Mother Durga!"

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted a prayer dedicated to the Goddess Durga, "Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Chenetyabhidhiyate. Namastasya Namastasya Namastasya Namo Namah," and wrote, "Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Navratri. Mother keep your mercy and blessings on all of us."

BJP National President JP Nadda wished the people happiness and good health.

"Om Devi Shailputryai Namah. Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Navratri, the holy festival of worship of Goddess Durga, the symbol of power. I pray to Mother Durga, the mother of the world, for happiness, peace, prosperity, splendour and health in everyone's life. Long live the Mother!"

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari took to Koo and wished all countrymen with a shloka. He wrote, "Sarv Mangal Mangalye Shivaay Sarvartha Sadhike. Sharanye Tryambake Gauri Narayani Namostute. Warm wishes to all the countrymen on the auspicious festival of Navratri."

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said, "My best wishes to all the countrymen on the beginning of Sharadiya Navratri, the festival of devotion to Goddess Durga. May Maa Durga shower her blessings on all of us, and give us strength to dedicate our lives to the nation and society and work for its progress."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also greeted people on the beginning of Navratri.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wished people on the first day of the Navratri and hoped that the festival will bring happiness, good health, and prosperity to everyone's lives.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor wished on the first day of Navratri and hoped that Maa Durga's blessings bring happiness and prosperity to all.

The auspicious nine days of Navratri began on Thursday.

The first day of the festival is the Pratipada Tithi which marks the arrival of Goddess Durga. The Durga puja mostly begins with Ghatasthapana. The first form of Goddess Durga, Mata Shailputri, is worshipped on Pratipada.

She is also known as Hemavati, Bhavani, and Parvati. Her pictorial depiction carries a Trishool in her right hand and a lotus in her left hand.

It is said that Goddess Sati was born as Shailputri, the daughter of Himalaya, after self-immolation.

Shailputri is an amalgamation of two words, Shail and Putri, which means the daughter of mountains. Worshipping Mata Shailputri on day one of Navratri brings good fortune and luck.

The celebrations of Sharad (autumn) Navratri involve worshipping Goddess Durga and her nine forms. The festival is celebrated in different ways across the country. Over the next nine days, devotees offer their prayers to Goddess Durga and observe fasts.

Also known as Sharad Navratri, the occasion is believed to mark Goddess Durga's victory over demon Mahishasura, signifying the victory of good over evil.

The 10th day of Sharad Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami. The festival of Navratri will be observed from October 7 till October 15. This year Ashtami falls on October 13 while Dashami is on October 15. (ANI)

