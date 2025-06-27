Puri (Odisha) [India], June 27 (ANI): On the occasion of Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra, Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Dharmendra Pradhan sought blessings from Swami Nischalananda Saraswati, the Shankaracharya of Puri, on Friday.

The two Union Ministers, accompanied by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sambit Patra and Odisha's Culture Minister Suryavanshi Suraj, also offered prayers at the Jagannath Temple.

While speaking to reporters after, Union Minister of Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat expressed his admiration for Puri Shankaracharya and expressed his gratitude for having the opportunity to witness such an auspicious day as a Union Minister of Culture.

"The historic celebration of Lord Jagannath's rath yatra is starting....I am very fortunate that I got the chance to witness this Rath Yatra while being the culture minister. I will get the chance to pray to Lord Jagannath, but above that, I am thankful that I got to take the blessings of Shankaracharya, listening to him after a long time," Shekhawat said.

Highlighting the resolve for a developed India, he said that both spiritual and people's strength is important to push India forward, adding, "As our country goes through a transformation, and the identity of India is being established internationally, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the way the world looks at bharat has changed. The speed at which India is changing, the spiritual strength and the people's strength are all important for the country's progress."

Meanwhile, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also extended greetings on the occasion.

"On the auspicious day of this Ratha Yatra, I pray that the blessings of the Lord are with everyone. The country continues to be peaceful, developing, and be complete is what is in the hearts of lord...On this auspicious day, I extend good wishes to the countrymen," he said.

Pradhan also met with the Jagadguru Rambhadracharya to seek his blessings. Posting about the meet, he wrote in hindi and Odia, "Today, on the holy occasion of Rath Yatra, I had the good fortune of receiving blessings from Jagadguru Rambhadracharya Ji. I wish that I may continue to receive the love, blessings and guidance of Jagadguru Ji."

Union Minister Shekhawat also shared visuals from the chariot procession, extending greetings to devotees.

During the festival in Puri, devotees draw the grand chariots of the three deities -- Lord Jagannath, his brother Lord Balabhadra, and sister goddess Subhadra -- to the Gundicha Temple, where the deities reside for a week before returning to the Jagannath Temple. The Rath Yatra ceremony is expected to attract a large crowd, making traffic management a key issue. (ANI)

