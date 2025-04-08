New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): Union MoS Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday expressed his shock on the fire incident at a school in Singapore where the son of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan studies.

Kumar prayed for the safety and well-being of all the children and hoped that Kalyan's son is safe and well.

In a social media post on X, the Union MoS wrote, "Shocked to learn about the fire accident at a school in Singapore where the son of Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Shri @PawanKalyan Garu, Mark Shankar, studies. Praying to Ammavaru for the safety and well-being of all the children & hoping Mark Shankar is safe and well."

At least four adults and 15 children were hospitalised after a fire broke out at a "shophouse" in Singapore's River Valley Road on Tuesday morning, as per the country's state-owned CNA, which cited the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

Among those hospitalised was Mark Shankar, the younger son of Jana Sena Party president and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

Shankar was injured in the incident. He sustained injuries on his hands and legs and faced breathing difficulties due to smoke inhalation. He is currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

An official statement from Janasena said the deputy chief minister is currently touring the Alluri Sitarama Raju district and will travel to Singapore after completing his tour.

According to the Janasena party statement, when Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan was informed about the incident, officials and party leaders advised him to halt his tour and leave immediately for Singapore. However, Kalyan clarified that he had given his word to the tribal people of Kuridi village, near Araku, promising to visit them. He stated that he would first visit the village, interact with the locals to understand their issues, and complete the scheduled development program inaugurations before departing. (ANI)

