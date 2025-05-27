Puducherry (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 27 (ANI): Union Minister of State of the Ministry of Ayush and the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Prataprao Jadhav, inaugurated the Yoga Mahotsav 2025 in Puducherry, commemorating 25 days to the International Day of Yoga.

Prataprao Jadhav was accompanied by Lt Governor of Puducherry K. Kailashnathan and Chief Minister N. Rangaswamy at the inauguration ceremony at Gandhi Thidal. Addressing the gathering, the Union Minister of State praised Puducherry for setting an example for preserving Indian culture despite diversity.

Talking about yoga, Prataprao Jadhav said, "Yoga festival is to celebrate our inalienable and internal heritage of yoga, which is possible because of our energetic Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tireless efforts. Our yoga has reached the entire world, now adopting our yoga for wellness."

He announced the theme for this year's International Day for Yoga- 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health'. He called Yoga an assistant art to healthy living and to interconnect body, mind and soul. He added, "Yoga is the priceless gift of our ancient Indian tradition. Ever since the United Nations recognised 21st June as the International Day of Yoga in 2014 on the initiative of our respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi, people in 170 countries across continents have adopted yoga."

He urged the public to pledge to make yoga a part of their daily lives and inspire others to do the same. Calling yoga a universal language of peace and harmony, he thanked yoga practitioners and teachers for their tireless efforts to promote yoga in their respective communities.

His address was followed by children performing Vedic chants, followed by a synchronised mass yoga session, followed by meditation and cultural performances. Five young yoga practitioners guided the gathering to perform various yoga postures and meditation.

Earlier, addressing Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi had lauded Andhra Pradesh's 'YogAndhraAbhiyan', encouraging Yoga in the state. He added that he will participate in the 'Yoga Day' celebrations in Visakhapatnam this year. (ANI)

