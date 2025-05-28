Aizawl, May 28 (PTI) Union Minister Savitri Thakur arrived here on Wednesday on a three-day visit to inspect shelter homes and review the welfare schemes under the women and child development department, official sources said.

Soon after her arrival, the Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development visited a number of shelter homes in the city's Durtlang neighbourhood.

These included Shakti Sadan, a shelter home for women facing difficulties, Observation Home (for children in conflict with the law), Special Home (to guide children on the right path) and Place of Safety (a home for children above 16 years facing serious legal cases), sources said.

She also held a review meeting with the state Social Welfare, Women and Child Development Minister Lalrinpuii and important officials.

Thakur will also visit Khawzawl and Champhai districts in the eastern part of the state on Thursday, according to officials.

She will meet Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Friday before departing for Delhi, they said.

