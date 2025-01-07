New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and MoS for Ministry of Information and Broadcasting L Murugan on Monday launched the official calendar of the Government of India at the Rail Bhawan.

While addressing the launch, the Railways Minister said that the theme of the calendar was public welfare through public participation.

"The theme of the calendar this year is public welfare through public participation. If you look at the calendar, it shows the how through the vision and programs of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we have been able to bring a big change in the lives of the people..." Vaishnaw said during the launch.

Meanwhile, Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will deliver the keynote address at the second edition of the Pune Public Policy (PPPF 2025) on January 11.

The event will be hosted at the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics and the Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute in Pune, according to an official statement.

The two-day festival, themed "Envisioning a USD 10 Trillion India," will focus on critical issues such as education, national security, and digital infrastructure, all aimed at shaping India's growth towards this ambitious economic goal. On Day 2 of the event, panels will explore various topics, including education, national security, and urban development, with prominent speakers such as Karthik Muralidharan, Aseem Gupta, and Anirudh Burman.

The second day will also feature several high-profile sessions. Panels will cover important themes like "Education: Preparing Our Demographic Dividend" and "National Security Strategies for a $10 Trillion Economy." Anirudh Burman from Carnegie India and Aseem Gupta, Principal Secretary of Urban Development, are among the key personalities who will deliver insights into the issues facing urban development, according to an official release.

Additionally, the festival will bring together a distinguished group of visionaries, including Murlidhar Mohol, Minister of State for Civil Aviation, and Vijay Gokhale, Former Foreign Secretary of India. These individuals will contribute to discussions that drive India's policy dialogue forward. (ANI)

