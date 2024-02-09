Bengaluru, Feb 8 (PTI) The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday gave its nod to build the Unity Mall in Mysuru with the help of the Centre's interest free loan of Rs 193 crore under the 'One District, One Product' project.

The mall will be built on 6.5 acres of land of the Mysuru Exhibition Authority by the Karnataka Commerce and Industries Department, state Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil told reporters.

"The Unity Mall is nothing but an exhibition centre. Though it is meant to encourage one product, naturally to attract more people, other products will also be there in that mall," Patil said.

The minister added that the cost of the project will be Rs 193 crore.

The cabinet also approved the setting up of 114 modular operation theatres in 18 medical colleges of the state at an estimated cost of Rs 176.7 crore.

It also decided to distribute 75,938 smart phones to anganwadi workers and health workers. Each mobile phone will cost Rs 11,800.

The cabinet gave its nod to set up a 150-bed Regional Cancer Hospital in Kalaburagi.

