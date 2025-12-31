New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 31 (ANI): Reacting to Congress leader Bhai Jagtap's statement on the 2026 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC criticised him, saying that when an alliance is formed, a vision is created, but they have no vision.

Speaking to ANI, she said, The Congress party, and especially Bhai Jagtap, have perhaps forgotten that the BJP has 117 seats. The Shiv Sena has 53 seats, and if we compare this to 2017, we only had 27 seats back then. The NCP, led by Ajit Pawar, has 37 seats. It's better not to even mention the Congress and UBT (Shiv Sena UBT)."

"When an alliance is formed, a vision plan is created, but they have no vision," she said, adding that, "When their ship sinks, they jump into another, and when even that ship sinks, they come to a small boat." "Unki nayiya to hamesha ke liye doob chuki hai," (Their ship has sunk forever), Shaina NC said.

Her remarks came after Congress leader Bhai Jagtap said that Mumbai would either have a Congress Mayor or would not have a Mayor without Congress support.

"Congress party has given Mumbai a Marathi Mayor and also a North Indian Mayor... Mumbai will either have a Congress party Mayor, or Mumbai will not have a Mayor without the support of the Congress party," Jagtap said.

Earlier, the Mahayuti alliance finalised its seat-sharing formula for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)elections. As per the agreed arrangement, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest 137 seats, while the Shiv Sena will field candidates in 90 seats.

Polling for 29 municipal corporation elections across the state, including Mumbai, Pune, and Pimpri-Chinchwad, will be held on January 15, with vote counting scheduled for January 16. (ANI)

