Agartala (Tripura) [India], February 21 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha attended the virtual foundation stone laying ceremony of various infrastructure projects in the Education and Skill sectors, including Central Sanskrit University, Ekalavya campus in Tripura by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

Dr Manik Saha said the unveiling of infrastructure projects marks a monumental effort in fortifying the education sector, aligning with the PM's vision for comprehensive education.

In a post on X, CM Manik Saha said, "A leap towards Viksit Bharat and reflection of Modi Guarantee. Glad to attend the virtual inauguration/ foundation stone laying of various infrastructure projects worth Rs. 13,300 crore in Education and Skill sectors including Central Sanskrit University, Ekalavya campus in Tripura by PM Narendra Modi. This is a monumental step towards strengthening the education sector, and it reflects the PM's goal for holistic education."

Union Minister for State, Pratima Bhowmik was also present in this academic programme.

Dr Manik Saha also attended the observance of National Road Safety Month 2024, at Swami Vivekananda Stadium, Agartala under Sarak Suraksha and Jeevan Raksha mission.

Tripura CM said, "Different initiatives have been taken by Tripura Police at various levels to create awareness about Traffic Safety. Emphasizing safe driving practices, including helmet use for pillion riders, is crucial."

He further noted that the distribution of free helmets by traffic police aims to enhance public awareness of road safety.

"With the rapid increase of vehicles in the state, road safety and respecting traffic rules by the public can only check the increasing number of road accidents. Every year, almost 750 fatal accidents occur, in which approximately 250 people die. Unless public awareness is created, rules won't be in use," he added.

Minister of Transport Sushanta Chowdhury, DGP of Tripura Police Amitabh Ranjan and other dignitaries were present in this programme.

Tripura CM Saha also attended the closing ceremony of Khelo India University Games 2023 on Tuesday. He said, "They say sports is very important for us. Unless it is developed, the country can't progress, can't develop." (ANI)

