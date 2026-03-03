Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 3 (ANI): A 13-year-old died allegedly in an accidental fire in Lucknow on Monday after he, along with 3 friends, had gone to a birthday party, police said.

Following a complaint from the deceased's parents, police registered an FIR. The three friends are detained and being questioned about the incident.

Also Read | Are Banks Open or Closed Today, March 3, for Holi 2026? Check RBI Bank Holiday List.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South Nipun Agarwal said, "Late this evening, Krishna Nagar police station received information that a 13-year-old boy named Hunais Khan had gone to a birthday party with 3 of his friends, where he died after an accidental fire. Police immediately arrived at the scene. A post-mortem is being conducted on the deceased. The 3 minors are being detained and questioned, and a named FIR is being registered based on the complaint filed by the deceased's family."

Further details are awaited.

Also Read | Attukal Pongala 2026: Millions Gather in Thiruvananthapuram To Celebrate Attukal Pongala Festival; Check Revised Timings of Attukal Bhagavathy Temple Amid Lunar Eclipse.

Earlier, Ghaziabad police on Monday returned fire in self-defence after identifying suspects through CCTV footage in connection with a previous case.

The suspect, who was wanted for an attack carried out two days ago, was killed during the exchange of fire in the Loni area.

Ghaziabad Police Commissioner J Ravinder Goud, while speaking to ANI, said, "Two days ago, an attack was carried out on a man at Loni police station, after which we identified the attackers by reviewing the CCTV footage. The police team was attempting to arrest them... Today, we received information that the same people (attackers) might come to Loni again and carry out an incident. The police cordoned off the area, and during this time, two people on a bike tried to fire at the police. In retaliatory firing, one person was shot and taken to the hospital. He identified himself as Zishan... The doctors at the hospital declared him dead. His one associate is absconding, and a search is underway for him." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)