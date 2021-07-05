Sambhal (UP), Jul 5 (PTI) Three people, including two children, were killed when a bike they were riding on got hit by a tractor in Asmoli area here on Monday, police said.

The incident took place when Yasin was travelling with Chhoti (60), Alina (3) and Asif (2) on his bike as they got hit by the tractor at a tri-junction in Kamgaar village, they said.

The bodies of the victims have been sent for a post-mortem. A probe is on in the matter.

