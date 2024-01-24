Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 24 (ANI): Around two lakh devotees thronged the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple for the darshan of Lord Ram Lalla, two days after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony concluded in the holy city of Ayodhya.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Ayodhya District Magistrate Nitish Kumar said, "Around 2 lakh devotees arrived for Lord Ram Lalla darshan on the second day. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also arrived at ground zero. There was proper management."

The DM also said that darshan of Lord Ram is being allowed at the Ram Temple till 10 pm until further orders.

Visuals show devotees gathering in huge numbers at Rampath to receive the darshan of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on the second day after the Pran Pratishtha.

The visuals from outside the temple showed a huge number of devotees braving the cold weather to have the 'darshan' of Shri Ram Lalla.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also took updates regarding darshan at Shri Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.

Speaking to ANI, Inspector-General of Police Ayodhya, Praveen Kumar said, "The crowd is nonstop but preparations are complete. We appeal to the old and Divyang people to schedule their visit after two weeks. I want to appeal to the people that there's no need to hurry for Darshan. The temple will be opened for everyone with better preparations."

"We will ensure that the devotees do not face any difficulty. Around 1000 jawans have been deployed inside and outside the Temple. This deployment will continue for the next few days," RAF Deputy Commandant Arun Kumar Tiwari told ANI.

The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony after the hour-long rituals in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who led the ceremony on Monday.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Lord Ram was held at 12.29 p.m. The ceremony was attended by representatives of the country's major spiritual and religious sects.

People from all walks of life, including representatives of various tribal communities, also attended the ceremony. (ANI)

