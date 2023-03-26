Bulandshahr (UP), Mar 26 (PTI) Two workers were killed after a wall at a brick kiln here collapsed on Sunday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Rakesh (25) and Rajkumar (45), both of whom were working at the brick kiln in the Saidpur village, they said.

On getting the information, the police reached the spot and sent the bodies for postmortem.

Station in-charge Jitendra Singh said the matter is being investigated.

