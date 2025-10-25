Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 25 (ANI): The two-day 24-Kosi Parikrama in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal commenced on Saturday, drawing lakhs of devotees who undertook the sacred circumambulation, marking the revival of an ancient religious tradition that had been halted for 46 years following communal disturbances in 1978.

The historic resumption of the Parikrama, considered spiritually equivalent to pilgrimages in Mathura and Kashi, has been credited to the Uttar Pradesh government's efforts to restore Sambhal's religious heritage and develop it as a major pilgrimage destination.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's administration has undertaken significant development work in the city, removing illegal encroachments, restoring ancient temples, and improving road and safety infrastructure. Officials said the resumption of the Parikrama reflects the strengthening of the rule of law in the region and the return of peace and faith.

Sambhal District Magistrate Rajendra Pensia and Superintendent of Police KK Bishnoi, along with two Circle Officers and an Additional Superintendent of Police, personally supervised the security arrangements. A substantial deployment of PAC, police, home guards, and traffic personnel ensured the smooth conduct of the event, which passes through Nakhasa, Hayatnagar, and Sambhal Kotwali police station areas.

The 52-kilometre-long Parikrama, performed annually after Diwali and Bhai Dooj, began at 2:00 am with devotees embarking from Shri Vansh Gopal Dham, believed to be the site where Lord Krishna and Rukmini once stayed. The site's ancient Kadam tree and the revered Kalpavriksha continue to attract pilgrims who believe their wishes are fulfilled after circumambulating the sacred tree.

Rajesh Singhal of the Parikrama Committee said, "Lakhs of devotees participate in the Parikrama every year. Arrangements have been made for food, tea, snacks, and night halts at temples like Chandreshwar Mahadev, where devotees rest and continue their journey the next day."

Local devotees expressed gratitude for the revival of the tradition. "When we started earlier, the roads were broken and the Parikrama was even stopped for a time. But now it is well-organised," said Jabar Singh, a participant. Another devotee, Siddharth, said, "We come here every year to pray for the safety and good upbringing of our children."

With 68 pilgrimage sites, 36 shrines, and 52 inns, Sambhal's growing prominence as a spiritual hub is being recognised across Uttar Pradesh. Once marred by violence, the city now shines again with its ancient identity as the "City of Lord Kalki," symbolising a revival of faith, peace, and heritage. (ANI)

