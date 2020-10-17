Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 17 (PTI) A 28-year-old farmer was shot dead by unidentified assailants while he was on his way home from his farmland in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Saturday, police said.

The deceased -- Ankit Kumar -- was shot dead at Jeevanpuri village under Ramraj police station in the district, police added.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Bypoll 2020: Amit Jogi's Nomination for Marwahi Assembly Seat Rejected on Caste Issue.

According to Circle Officer Shakil Ahmad, a case of murder was registered against unidentified miscreants and a search is underway.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem while the cause behind the murder is not yet known.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Congress Submits Complaint to Police Against BJP Leaders for Foul Remarks Against Rahul Gandhi, Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh.

According to the FIR lodged with the police by the deceased man's brother Mohit Kumar, Ankit had gone to his farm for some work and was returning to the village on his bike. Yet, he did not reach home and was found dead with bullet wounds.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)