Unnao, September 9: Three persons including two minor boys died after they were swept away in the Ganga river during Ganesh idol immersion on Friday. According to police, the incident occurred in Pariyar village under the Safipur police station.

Sub Divisional Magistrate (Sadar) Ankit Shukla said, "Five persons including minors of Makhi village who had gone to the river were swept away by the strong current." Video: Heavy Rain Lashes Maharashtra’s Thane Amid Ganesh Visarjan 2022 Celebrations.

"The people present there rescued them but two Lavkesh Singh (18), Prashant Singh (16) died on the spot while another boy, one Vishal (15) died in hospital. The health of the other two is stable," he added. Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination and initiated an investigation.

