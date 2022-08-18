Bhadohi (UP), Aug 18 (PTI) Four brothers were arrested on Thursday in connection with a group clash over parking of a motorcycle in which one person died and 11 other were injured in Bhadohi district of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

Circle Officer of Police of Aurai Ram Lakhan Mishra said the arrested were Niyaz Ali, Abdul Rehman, Mumtaz Ali and Mushtaq Ali.

Also Read | Ashok Gehlot Says He is a ‘permanent Jaadugar’ in Rajasthan; Urges People to Repeat His … – Latest Tweet by PTI News.

The clash had broken out on Tuesday evening when one group parked a motorcycle in front of the house of a member of another group.

Twelve people belonging to both sides were injured in the clash and were rushed to the district hospital where Mohammad Qasim, 60, who suffered head injuries, died.

Also Read | Marriage Important for Women in India, Supreme Court Sets Aside High Court Order Granting Divorce to Husband.

Two of the seriously injured were referred to a Varanasi hospital.

The FIR was registered based on a complaint filed by Qasim's nephew against the four.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)