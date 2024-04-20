Mainpuri, April 20: At around 4:30 am on Saturday, a tractor trolley that was parked on the side of the road was hit by a truck from behind. The accident resulted in the death of four people. The incident took place in the Bhogaon police station area NH34, near Dwarkapuri cut. Virendra Singh, a resident of Kunwarpur, Chhibramau district, Kannauj, along with 20 to 25 relatives of his son-in-law Bharat Singh, resident of Beldhara, Bichua district, Mainpuri, had set out in a tractor with trolley.

Speaking to ANI, Vinod Kumar, Mainpuri SP, informed that Virendra Singh's daughter had given birth to a boy and people had come to Bichua district to participate in the programme. "And while returning from the programme at around 4:30 am... A truck hit the tractor from behind which resulted in the overturning of trolley. The trolley had women, as well as children. Several people were injured and three women died on the spot. One woman died after being brought to the hospital. Around 23 people were injured, out of whom 11 have been admitted to the district hospital for treatment. Some people had minor injuries."

The officer further said that the truck had been seized from the spot and all the injured people had been sent to the hospital for treatment. On the way to the Bhogaon police station area near Dwarkapuri cut, the tractor trolley was parked on the side of the road to fix the light of the tractor. A truck coming from behind hit the trolley, due to which the trolley and tractor separated. The trolley overturned, resulting in the deaths of three women on the spot.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the road accident in Mainpuri and expressed condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased. The Chief Minister also instructed the district administration officials to immediately take the injured to the hospital and provide proper treatment. Along with this, he also wished for the speedy recovery of the wounded. Yogi Adityanath directed the district administration officials to reach the spot and expedite the relief work.

