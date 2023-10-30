Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 30 (ANI): "Ab Delhi door nahi" (Delhi is not far away) posters were put up in support of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav ahead of the party's PDA cycle yatra today.

Akhilesh Yadav's PDA cycle yatra will be taken out today at 12 p.m. Banners and posters were put up at various places regarding the program of the cycle yatra.

This comes amid the preparations of the party for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha election.

The program of cycle yatra will commence from Purvanchal Expressway. It will cover Kabirpur, Ekana stadium, police headquarters and other places before ending at Janeshwar Mishra Park.

Akhilesh Yadav will also participate in the Yatra.

Earlier, several posters portraying Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav as the "future Prime Minister" were put up outside the party headquarters in Lucknow by the party workers.

"Akhilesh Yadav's birthday is on July 1, but to express their love and respect towards their leader Samajwadi Party workers celebrate his birthday multiple times. Today, some party leaders and workers are celebrating his birthday", said SP spokesperson Fakhrul Hasan Chaand while speaking to ANI in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow

"Party workers are praying that Akhilesh Yadav becomes the PM of the country and serves the people..." he added.

Giving a quick reply on the hoardings portraying Akhilesh Yadav as 'future PM', the Samajwadi Party President on Monday said that merely putting up posters does not make a person Prime Minister.

Speaking to ANI, Akhilesh Yadav said," Anyone can put anyone's poster but that does not mean he can become PM. No one is going to become the Prime Minister just by putting up posters."

Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday attended the India-England world cup cricket match at the new Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. In a post on X, the former UP CM took credit claiming that the stadium was made under his administration.

"The SP government not only constructed this stadium but also opened new avenues for employment and revenue. This also gave a fillip to sports in the state. The Hotels are full, Taxis and restaurants are doing good business while Lucknow's famous Chikankaari is being spoken off by all" the SP Chief said in his post.

