Aligarh, Jul 25 (PTI) A routine pipeline digging job in a village near Aligarh took an unexpected turn when a labourer's shovel struck what turned out to be a bag of gold coins buried underground, prompting intervention of local authorities and an inquiry into the matter.

According to Circle Officer Sarwam Singh, the incident occurred on Thursday in a village under the jurisdiction of Kuwarsi police station.

"Police received information at night about the recovery of coins. A team was dispatched immediately and all eleven coins were secured from the site," he said.

The coins were later sent to a jewellery store, where it was confirmed that they were made of gold. Investigations are currently underway, police said.

Eyewitnesses said that a crowd quickly gathered as news of the discovery spread. Some onlookers allegedly tried to take the coins but timely intervention by bystanders and local police prevented any disturbance.

Officials said the coins have been handed over to the authorities concerned for expert examination to determine their origin. Though their exact historical period remains unknown, images shared on social media suggest inscriptions in Persian script, hinting at their potential antiquity.

Police said they are awaiting expert assessment.

