Lucknow, Mar 4 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Assembly witnessed noisy scenes minutes before it was adjourned sine die on Thursday as the opposition questioned the government over the tabling of a bill to repeal enactments which have ceased to be in force or have become obsolete.

The opposition Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Congress staged a walkout over what they called "procedural non-compliance" and alleged that democratic traditions were shattered.

Amidst the din, the House passed the Uttar Pradesh Repealing Bill, 2021. In all, 61 laws were repealed through the bill.

Speaking to PTI after the House was adjourned sine die, Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Misra said, "According to rules, no bill can be tabled after the Motion of Thanks (to the governor's address).... But democratic traditions were shattered. Bringing a bill minutes before the national anthem (is played at the end of the session) is wrong. The government using its strength in the House to indulge in undemocratic deeds."

She also added the state's budget was passed in a hurried manner, and even the Question Hour was not held on Thursday.

BSP leader Lalji Verma told PTI outside the House that before any bill is tabled in the Assembly, all MLAs should get a copy of it 24 hours in advance.

"Protesting against the undemocratic step of the government, our party staged a walkout," he said.

The Uttar Pradesh Repealing Bill, 2021 is "one of those periodical measures by which enactments, which have ceased to be in force or have become obsolete, are repealed. On recommendation of the State Law Commission, it has been decided to repeal enactments, which have become redundant or the retention whereof separate Acts is unnecessary."

Later, the office of the Speaker said that a total of 18 bills were passed by the Assembly in the Budget Session, which concluded on Thursday.

The Budget Session commenced on February 18 with Governor Anandiben Patel addressing both the Houses of the state legislature. The Assembly sat for a total of 10 days.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)