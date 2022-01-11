New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party's Core Committee meeting is underway at the party headquaters in the national capital to discuss the poll strategy and to deliberate on the names of probable candidates for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls that will begin on February 10.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP UP Poll in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan, BJP UP General Secretary (Organization) Sunil bansal and National General Secretary (organization) BL Santosh are attending the meeting while BJP President JP Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are likely to join virtually.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, UP BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh and Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma have also reached the party headquarters for the meeting.

According to sources, the names of the candidates considered in today's meeting will be placed before the Central Election Committee on Thursday for the final go-ahead from the top leadership.

"Strategy and candidate selection for assembly seats going for polls in the first and second phase of elections will be the prime focus in today's meeting," said the source.

The BJP's 24-member Uttar Pradesh election committee met on Monday in Lucknow and deliberated on the names of probable candidates for 113 constituencies that will go to the polls in the first two phases of the seven-phase Assembly elections that begin on February 10.

Elections for the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10, the Election Commission said. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly.

Samajwadi Party bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats. (ANI)

