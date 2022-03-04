Mirzapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 4 (ANI): Launching an attack at the Opposition Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday urged people of the state to vote against dynastic politics, anarchy and mafias.

Mirzapur assembly constituency will go to polls in the seventh phase. Here, voting will be held in 54 assembly constituencies in nine districts on March 7.

Also Read | OBC Reservations Bill: Maharashtra Govt to Introduce Bill on Other Backward Classes Reservations in State Legislature on Monday.

Addressing a public meeting in Mirzapur, the Chief Minister said, "Those who deprived you (public) of every drop of water, should be deprived of every vote. You should vote in a way that those who colluded politics with crime and mafias, brought 'parivarwaad' and anarchy don't dare to come in public life and exploit you."

A total of 54 Assembly seats across nine districts in Uttar Pradesh including Azamgarh, Mau, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Bhadohi and Sonbhadra, will go to polls in the seventh and final phase on March 7.

Also Read | Razia Begum, Who Once Rode 1,400 km To Rescue Her Son Nizamuddin Aman Awaits His Return From Ukraine.

The counting of the votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)