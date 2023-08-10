Lucknow, Aug 10 (PTI) Upset over the comment of a Samajwadi Party member, Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana adjourned the House for sometime on Thursday, saying he was not ready to sit in the chair if the opposition felt that he refused them to speak.

When the members were putting forth supplementary questions during the Question Hour, the Speaker got annoyed when SP member Suresh Yadav alias Dharmraj claimed that he does not allow the Opposition to speak.

"If the Opposition feels that I did not allow them to speak, I am not ready to sit here," Mahana said, removing his headphones angrily, and adjourned the House for 20 minutes.

After the House assembled again, SP leader Awadhesh Prasad praised the Speaker and said he patronises everyone in the House and everyone has due respect for him.

SP chief whip Manoj Kumar Pandey said it is regretted if the Speaker got hurt over any issue.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna advised that everyone should practice restraint in their words and behaviour.

