Ballia (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 17 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested five Naxalites including a woman from Ballia district, police said on Thursday.

All of them were arrested on Tuesday from Basantpur village of Sahatwar police station area of the district while they were having a secret meeting under mask organisations to expand their activities in Purvanchal, according to a statement from the UP-ATS.

Also Read | Kalyan Shocker: Jilted Lover Stabs Minor Girl to Death in Front of Her Mother for Rejecting Love Proposal in Teesgaon.

According to the police, on the basis of input ATS raided the designated spot and arrested all five accused identified as Tara Devi, Lallu Ram, Satya Prakash, Rammurat and Vinod Sahni, all residents of Ballia.

Literature, documents, pamphlets, related to the banned organization CPI (Maoist), seven mobile phones, and a 9 mm pistol along with cartridges have been recovered from the accused. Ten thousand rupees in cash were also recovered.

Also Read | President Droupadi Murmu Launches Advanced Stealth Frigate INS Vindhyagiri in Kolkata (Watch Video).

According to the ATS, CPI (Maoist) was planning for the expansion of the organisation and enhancement of Naxal activities in the bordering districts of UP, Bihar and Jharkhand. These people were preparing to raise an armed rebellion within the country through mask organisations.

Tara Devi alias Manju alias Manisha, an active member of Mahila Squad, has been associated with the organization since 2005. She has been involved in many Naxalite incidents and used to see the recruitment for the organisation, read the police

Tara Devi was also involved in the famous Madhuban bank robbery case, in which for the first time Naxalites came to the city and looted banks and markets while firing indiscriminately with sophisticated weapons.

The incident had left two policemen dead and several others injured. After the incident, Tara was arrested by the police along with Naxalite Satish alias Ram Pravesh Baitha alias Ravi ji. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)