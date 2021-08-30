Lucknow, Aug 30 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh on Monday met Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav at the latter's residence here and enquired about his well-being.

After the meeting, Singh shared on Twitter a picture of him standing with Yadav.

Also Read | Mysterious Viral Fever Causes Havoc in Uttar Pradesh, 33 Kids, 7 Adults Die of Dengue-Like Fever in Firozabad.

"Met respectable Mulayam Singh ji 'netaji' at his residence, enquired about his well-being and also took his blessings. I pray to God for his good health and long life," Singh tweeted in Hindi.

Yadav was hospitalised in October last year after he tested positive for COVID-19. He was also hospitalised in June this year after he reportedly complained of body ache and joint pain.

Also Read | Nashik Records 82 COVID-19 Cases, 3 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)