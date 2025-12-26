Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 26 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Uttar Pradesh President Pankaj Chaudhary has issued a stern warning to MLAs to not engage in caste- and family-based politics after reports emerged that some Brahmin MLAs hosted a separate dinner to discuss party matters.

According to a press release, Pankaj Chaudhary stated that any such act should not be considered consistent with the BJP's constitution and ideals.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party is a political party based on principles and ideals. The BJP and its workers do not believe in doing politics based on family or a particular caste," he said

BJP State President Pankaj Chaudhary pointed out that, according to an alleged news, some representatives had organised a special dinner during the recent assembly session where discussions were held regarding their respective communities. He said that they have had cautious talks with the representatives. They have been clearly told that any such activity is not in line with the constitutional traditions of the BJP. The representatives have been asked to be vigilant about such activities in the future, the release stated.

The UP BJP President said that the party has told all representatives that such activities spread a wrong message in society. "If any BJP representative repeats such activities in the future, it will be considered indiscipline according to the party's constitution," he said.

According to the release, Chaudhary said that BJP is advancing its all-encompassing identity-based politics in a diverse democracy. He added that it is necessary for the traditional stalwarts of dynastic politics to redefine themselves and restructure their ideologies to remain relevant in the changing political landscape and align with developmental aspirations.

The State BJP President said that the caste-based politics of the opposition in the state is coming to an end in the face of the developmental politics and nationalism widely exemplified by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The BJP has established social justice, inclusive and all-encompassing politics in the state. This development-based model has defeated the inheritors of caste politics in Uttar Pradesh. In the constantly changing political landscape of the state, the future of parties like the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, and Congress, which practice politics based on caste identity, looks bleak. Because of this, these parties are making desperate and unfounded attacks against the BJP," he said.

He said that our elected representatives work within the principles of dignity and discipline of the BJP. BJP representatives should avoid such negative narratives. The BJP, with its strong leadership, has broadened the scope of political consensus," he added. (ANI)

