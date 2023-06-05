Prayagraj, June 5: The bodies of six of the seven people who were feared drowned while bathing in the river Ganga at two different ghats here last evening were recovered on Monday, police said. A search is on to find the one missing, they said.

Of the bodies recovered, four belonged to those who drowned after being swept away by the strong current in the Sangam area of the city on Sunday evening and the rest two to the teenagers, who went missing while bathing in the river near the Diha Ghat, they said. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Couple Die by Suicide by Hanging Inside House in Fatehpur District, Probe Underway.

Jhunsi Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Chirag Jain said out of the five people who drowned in the Ganga on Sunday, the bodies of four have been recovered and the divers are searching for the remaining one. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Couple Die by Suicide After Family Disapproves Relationship in Muzaffarnagar.

He said the deceased have been identified as Sumit Vishwakarma (17), resident of Satna, Maheshwar Verma (21), resident of Mau, Vishal Verma (17), resident of Munger (Bihar), Abhishek Agrahari (19), resident of Sultanpur, Sanket Prajapati (14) and Mandeep (16).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)