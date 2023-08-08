Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 8 (ANI): A village in Uttar Pradesh has bagged ISO 9001-2015 certificate for providing social services as per international standards.

The certificate has been awarded to Shehjadpur Kanaini village of Khurja block in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read | India-Made Contaminated Common Cold Syrup in Iraq, WHO Raises Red Flag.

It is worth mentioning here that the Yogi government has been working on developing smart villages across the state.

The certificate has been awarded by the international organization 'United Accreditation Management Licensing Services to the village on the basis of social services provided by the Gram Panchayat as per its standard ISO 9001-2015 (Quality Management System). This certificate will be valid for three years.

Also Read | Maharashtra: FIR Against BJP MLA Nitesh Rane for Using ‘Dalit’ Word in TV Interview.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given instructions for the construction of ‘Vishwakarma Sankul’ in all the villages of UP after which every village will have its own mall, where people associated with different labour can sell their products under one roof. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)