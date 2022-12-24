New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI)
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here.
The state government described it as a courtesy call.
Adityanath left for Lucknow after the meeting, officials said.
