New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here.

Also Read | Congress Flouting COVID-19 Protocols, Says Union Minister Anurag Thakur As Bharat Jodo Yatra Reaches Delhi.

The state government described it as a courtesy call.

Adityanath left for Lucknow after the meeting, officials said.

Also Read | COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh: Passengers Arriving at Khajuraho Airport to Be Screened for Coronavirus.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)