New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his two deputies called on President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Monday.

This is the chief minister's and his two deputies' -- Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak - first meeting with the prime minister and the president after the BJP emerged victorious in the recent Uttar Pradesh polls.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate Hostel and Education Complex of Shri Annapurnadham Trust at Adalaj in Gujarat.

The state government described the separate meetings as courtesy calls.

It also shared pictures of the meetings in which the state leaders were seen handing over souveniers to the president and the prime minister.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Eight South Korean Drug Firms To Donate $2.43 Million Worth of Medicine to Ukraine.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)