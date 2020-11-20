Pratapgarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 20 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakhs each of the next of kin who lost their lives in the Pratapgarh road accident.

Fourteen people including six children were killed after the vehicle they were traveling in collided with a truck on Prayagraj-Lucknow highway under the limits of Manikpur police station last night, police said.

Also Read | Mysuru Barber Family Socially Boycotted And Fined For Offering Haircut to SC/ST Members, Victim Says ‘If Issue Doesn’t Resolve, My Family Will Have to Die by Suicide’.

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announces a compensation of Rs 2 lakhs each to next of the kin of the deceased, who lost their lives in the Pratapgarh road accident," the Chief Minister's Office said.

Meanwhile, Adityanath expressed grief over the road accident and directed senior officials to reach the spot and provide all possible help to victims. (ANI)

Also Read | Agra Mayor Naveen Jain Seeks Removal of Cap on Number of Visitors to Taj Mahal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)