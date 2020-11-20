Mysuru, November 20: In a shameful incident, a family in Hallare village of Nanjanagudu taluk in Mysuru district that runs a hair-cutting salon was ostracised and asked to pay a fine. The barber was reportedly socially boycotted and fined of Rs 50,000 by the leaders of the village for offering haircut to members of SC and ST communities.

According to an ANI update, Mallikarjun Shetty, the barber said, "It happened to me for the third time. I had paid fine earlier too. One Channa Naik and others are torturing me for offering haircut to members of SC-ST community." He further pleaded that if the issue isn't resolved, then his family will have to commit suicide. Regar Family in Rajasthan's Bundi Face Boycott After 4 Daughters Lend Shoulder to Father's Bier.

Mysuru Barber Family Socially Boycotted & Fined For Offering Haircut to SC/ST members:

Karnataka: A family in Hallare village of Nanjanagudu taluk, Mysuru district -that runs a hair-cutting salon- reportedly socially-boycotted and asked to pay a fine of Rs 50,000 by the leaders of the village, allegedly for offering haircut to members of SC and ST communities. pic.twitter.com/Dbn4WkKwbs — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2020

Two years back, a family belonging to the local Regar community in Rajasthan's Bundi faced social boycott because four daughters lend their shoulder to their father's bier at the cremation. The Bundi panchayat committee asked the family members to kneel down and prostrate before seeking forgiveness. When one of the daughters, refused on behalf of the family, the village leaders decided to punish them through ostracisation and boycott.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 20, 2020 10:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).