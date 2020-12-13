Ghaziabad (UP), Dec 12 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday inaugurated the Kailash Mansarovar Bhawan, built at a cost of Rs 132 crore in Ghaziabad, according to an official statement.

The complex, located in the district's Indirapuram area, has facilities to accommodate 280 pilgrims and will provide them information related to the pilgrimage, the statement read.

"The project's foundation stone was laid in 2017 and I feel proud that today it is ready. And this (the speed of work) is the cause of envy for some people. There are works that took years and centuries, are getting done rapidly now," Adityanath said.

"But those who do not like India's growth, happiness and development of villages, the youth, and the people, have lost their sleep. They are now planning conspiracies against the country," he told a gathering in his inauguration speech.

Adityanath said when the Kailash Mansarovar Bhawan was proposed by Ghaziabad MP V K Singh, MLA Suneel and others, his government had decided to make it such that the pilgrims are offered good help.

"The state government's support to Kailash Manasarovar pilgrims was also increased from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1,00,000," he added.

"Otherwise, it is the same Ghaziabad where not only such a hall was unthinkable, but government and NGT's rules were flouted to make Haj house. And whenever a demand for Kailash Mansarovar Bhawan would rise, then every land would be made a disputed site," he said.

Adityanath said the new complex has been made for pilgrims who wish to travel to Kailash Mansarovar, Sindhu darshan, Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamnotri darshan in Uttarakhand.

He said the government has ensured that no rules, including those related to environment, are flouted in construction of the new complex, which he hoped will also generate employment and business opportunities for locals.

According to the statement, the chief minister laid foundation stone for and inaugurated development works totalling Rs 761 crore during his visit to the district in western UP.

