Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 6 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday lauded the efforts of the district administration, healthcare workers and people of Gorakhpur for their contribution in making the district COVID free.

Taking to Twitter, Adityanath announced that Gorakhpur has zero active COVID-19 cases.

"The number of Corona infected people in the holy land of Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath Gorakhpur has become zero," read Adityanath's tweet roughly translated from Hindi.

"This achievement is dedicated to the active contribution of the district administration, continuous hard work of the committed healthcare workers and disciplined cooperation of representatives and people of Gorakhpur," further read his tweet.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh on Friday reported five new COVID-19 cases, eight recoveries and one death. The active caseload in the state stands at 91. (ANI)

