Lucknow, Mar 7 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath thanked the electorate after voting for the final phase of the Assembly polls ended on Monday and said each vote strengthens democracy and good governance.

Over 57 per cent turnout was recorded on Monday in 54 assembly seats in the seventh and last phase of Uttar Pradesh polls, marking the end of the voting process spread over two months in the crucial state.

Counting of votes will be held on March 10.

In a tweet in Hindi, Adityanath said, "The final phase of the 2022 UP Legislative Assembly election has been held peacefully. Congratulations to every voter who discharged his responsibility in the festival of democracy. Your one vote will strengthen democracy and good governance. 'Bharat Mata ki Jai."

Later, in a video message, he thanked all the officials, including those from the Election Commission, for the peaceful conduct of the polls. He also thanked the media.

Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh thanked his party's workers for their "tireless effort" in the Assembly elections.

"The God-like party workers worked non-stop with full dedication. With their hard work, 'lotus' (poll symbol of the BJP) is going to bloom once again in the state," Singh said.

