Gorakhpur (UP), Jul 11 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate and lay foundation stone of a host of development projects here on Tuesday, officials said.

The chief minister will inaugurate 181 development projects worth over Rs 298 crores and lay foundation stone of 27 development works worth more than Rs 164 crore, they said.

Also Read | Kaali Poster Row: Delhi Court Summons Filmmaker Leena Manimekalai.

The projects will benefit all the nine assembly constituencies of the district, they said.

The CM will also inaugurate the beautification work of famous Tarkulha Devi temple and lab and classrooms of Khajni Industrial Training Institute (ITI), officials said.

Also Read | Assam: Fraudsters Seek Money in Name of Minister Bimal Bora, FIR Lodged.

The development work to be inaugurated by Adityanath include 99 works of Gorakhpur Development Authority (GDA), 42 projects of the Public Works Department besides those belonging to rural engineering department and others, officials said, adding that the chief minister will also address people on the occasion.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)